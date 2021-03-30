Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report $333.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.39 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $358.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.91 million.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

