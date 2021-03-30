Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to report $21.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.26 million and the highest is $25.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $106.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $140.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $86.67 million, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $125.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 611.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KYMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 10,305 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $620,051.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,276.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,787 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,710.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 650,037 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 97,381 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,723,000. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

