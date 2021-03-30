Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Avient posted sales of $711.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth $43,999,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,407,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

