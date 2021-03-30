Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock remained flat at $$18.68 on Tuesday. 15,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $21.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

