Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to report sales of $5.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.93 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.15 billion to $19.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.