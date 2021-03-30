Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to announce $59.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.91 million to $59.35 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $153.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.78 million to $245.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $276.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

SHEN stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth $4,273,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $493,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 119.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

