Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.46. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. 889,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,543. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 298.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

