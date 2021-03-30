Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $345.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.65. 295,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,695. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.37.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

