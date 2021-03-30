Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,571,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

