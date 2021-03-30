Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) to Post -$0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Catalyst Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

CBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 target price on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 557.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. 258,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,759. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

