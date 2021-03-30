Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million.

EXK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,616. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $757.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

