Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 524,788 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 85,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,458. The company has a market capitalization of $285.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

