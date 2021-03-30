Zacks: Brokerages Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report $56.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.43 million. Points International posted sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $284.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.61 million to $296.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $395.98 million, with estimates ranging from $388.36 million to $403.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.85 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Points International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 1.71. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Points International stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Points International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.