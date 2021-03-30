Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.80. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.96.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.15. 26,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,899. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

