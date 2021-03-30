Zacks Investment Management Acquires 4,914 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of EnPro Industries worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $84.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.30.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

