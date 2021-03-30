Zacks Investment Management Acquires 7,340 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.