Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 23,996 Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.14% of Neenah at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Neenah by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $884.28 million, a P/E ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

