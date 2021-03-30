Zacks Investment Management Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 122.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 147,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 348.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $88.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

