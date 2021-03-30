Zacks Investment Management Buys 5,199 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,933,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,800,000 after purchasing an additional 117,670 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,742,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after purchasing an additional 159,628 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,522,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,857,000 after purchasing an additional 312,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,397,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,946 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

