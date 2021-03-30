Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.