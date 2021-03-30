Zacks Investment Management Has $1.40 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 21,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

BCC opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

