Zacks Investment Management Has $1.44 Million Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 174.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,765 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.22% of Ellington Financial worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 284,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 63,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

EFC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $704.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

