Zacks Investment Management Increases Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 293,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,639,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.73 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Truist boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

