Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.39. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on ES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

