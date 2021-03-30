Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.62 Million in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,806 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of Sapiens International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sapiens International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Sapiens International Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

