Zacks Investment Management Invests $1.70 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

