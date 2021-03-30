Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.16% of Forestar Group worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 29.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 550,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 126,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Forestar Group stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

