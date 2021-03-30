Zacks Investment Management Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after acquiring an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 750,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,220,000 after acquiring an additional 146,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $103.53 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $105.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

TTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $1,023,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,543. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

