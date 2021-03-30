Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.89.

Shares of PODD opened at $259.83 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 590.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.