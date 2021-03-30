Zacks Investment Management Purchases Shares of 48,532 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 41,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

