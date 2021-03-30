Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HALO opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,601.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,324 shares of company stock worth $6,222,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

