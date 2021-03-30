Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $349.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total transaction of $397,956.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,938,481.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,780 shares of company stock valued at $33,300,042. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.25.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

