Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.