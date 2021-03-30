Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.62.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

