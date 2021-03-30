Zacks Investment Management Sells 18,282 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 100.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

