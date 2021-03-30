Zacks Investment Management Sells 207 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,995,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.27.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $19,753,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $508.03 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $283.59 and a one year high of $509.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

