Zacks Investment Management Sells 46,625 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,625 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,986 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EWA opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

