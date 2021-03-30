Zacks Investment Management Trims Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 117,558 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Antero Resources worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $108,960,000 after buying an additional 2,272,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,621,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AR. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

AR stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

