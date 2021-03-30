Zacks Investment Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 96,605 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000.

EWT opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

