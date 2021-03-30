Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.00.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.20. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.