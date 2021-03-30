ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.43

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $197.73 million and $20.64 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZB Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00047126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,723.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00635467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZB Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZB Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.