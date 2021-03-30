ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $13,609.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.73 or 0.00258479 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00064029 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00088302 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,155,633 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

