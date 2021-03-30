Zcoin (XZC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,910.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.27 or 0.03139110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.62 or 0.00332062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.16 or 0.00898247 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.28 or 0.00416356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.00351695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00257632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021700 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

