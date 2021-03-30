ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been given a €61.00 ($71.76) target price by research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 205.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 12 month low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 12 month high of €24.40 ($28.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.00.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

