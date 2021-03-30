Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.40

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.