Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total value of $473,926.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $470.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,939. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.63 and a fifty-two week high of $516.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

