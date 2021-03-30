Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ZBISF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Zenabis Global has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Get Zenabis Global alerts:

About Zenabis Global

Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It owns 3.5 million square feet of total facility space for production and cultivation.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Zenabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.