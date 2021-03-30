Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 70.1% from the February 28th total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,306,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ZBISF opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07. Zenabis Global has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
About Zenabis Global
