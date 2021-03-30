ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $2,200.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.00242534 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002720 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014949 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.