ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $17.40 million and $954,502.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,118.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00638578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00026919 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.