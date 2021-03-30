Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $78,202.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3,593.89 or 0.06095677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00057271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.41 or 0.00248330 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.74 or 0.00922255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00049976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00075859 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00030888 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

Zero Utility Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.